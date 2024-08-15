AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 427 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of MU traded up $6.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. 19,195,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,406,879. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,693 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.