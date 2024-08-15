AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 427 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD traded up $6.67 on Thursday, hitting $147.42. 32,628,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,251,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

