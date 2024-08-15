AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 417 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $151,263,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Unilever by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 741,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Unilever stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,284. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $62.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

