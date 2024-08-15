Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

ACET traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 129,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

