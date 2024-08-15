Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 162,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723,666. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

