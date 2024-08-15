Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 357,697 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,272,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 610,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. 2,243,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,636. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

