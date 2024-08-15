Addenda Capital Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,933 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,202.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 128.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 69,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.46. 5,140,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,283. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $381.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

