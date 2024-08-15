Addenda Capital Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 744.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total value of $1,272,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $862.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $846.68 and a 200-day moving average of $779.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

