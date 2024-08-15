Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,296,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,649,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.