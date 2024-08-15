Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 17,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $218.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

