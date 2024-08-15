Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 92.0% in July

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 239.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $350,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,732,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,804,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

