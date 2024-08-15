Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ACHL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

