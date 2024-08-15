Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports.
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of ACHL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 69,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.32.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.