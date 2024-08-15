Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of SLRN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 1,655,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,305. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

