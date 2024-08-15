Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.01. 12,497,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 511,053 shares in the company, valued at $787,021.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

