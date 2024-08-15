Acala Token (ACA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.02 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $54.77 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.42 or 1.00029326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012298 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05499706 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,026,249.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.