AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $189.38 and last traded at $190.11. 579,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,543,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $340.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

