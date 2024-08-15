AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Down 54.5% in July

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUFC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.97. 26,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,409. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $37.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

