60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 24.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 1,903,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,809. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

