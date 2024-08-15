5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) vs. Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) and 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shangri-La Asia alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shangri-La Asia and 5N Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 N/A 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and 5N Plus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shangri-La Asia $2.14 billion 1.16 $184.14 million N/A N/A 5N Plus $242.37 million 1.60 $15.40 million $0.19 22.95

Shangri-La Asia has higher revenue and earnings than 5N Plus.

Volatility and Risk

Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 5N Plus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shangri-La Asia and 5N Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A 5N Plus 6.53% 8.41% 3.06%

Summary

5N Plus beats Shangri-La Asia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shangri-La Asia

(Get Free Report)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.