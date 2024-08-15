3,065 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,229 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 130,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.46. 52,352,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,935,977. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $85.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

