2,808 Shares in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,622,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.63. The company had a trading volume of 559,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

