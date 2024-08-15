245 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.69. The stock had a trading volume of 433,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $182.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

