22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the July 15th total of 203,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 22nd Century Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. 22nd Century Group has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $35.52.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.28) by $3.56. The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 233.06% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

