1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
1933 Industries Stock Up 6.7 %
OTCMKTS TGIFF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,879. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
About 1933 Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 1933 Industries
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.