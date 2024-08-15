1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

1933 Industries Stock Up 6.7 %

OTCMKTS TGIFF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 11,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,879. 1933 Industries has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation and production of cannabis products in the United States. It operates in three segments: the Medical Segment, the Recreational Segment, and the CBD-Infused Products Segment. The company produces, packages, and markets cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, including tinctures, vape pens and cartridges, lotions, pain creams, gummies, and capsules under the Canna Hemp and Canna Hemp X brand names.

