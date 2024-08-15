180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.87. 1,532,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,681. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.35 and a 200-day moving average of $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

