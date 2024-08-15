180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 726,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 351,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 99,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,062. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.