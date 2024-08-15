180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after buying an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,661,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,253,000 after acquiring an additional 493,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152,564 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.63. 1,977,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,194. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.94.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.