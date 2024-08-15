180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,247 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,009,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 232,496 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 565,463 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,524 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 79,722 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ NVTS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.42.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,900,537.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.