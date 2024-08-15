180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $463,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,231,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

