180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $901,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,500,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,499,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.