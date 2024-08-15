180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $101.65. 1,076,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,766. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

View Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.