180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %
MCK traded down $7.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $545.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.97. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
