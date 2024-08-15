180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,071 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Butterfly Network by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 645.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Joseph Devivo bought 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $15,154 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 816,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,270. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

