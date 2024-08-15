180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in TC Energy by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 624,316 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,109,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after purchasing an additional 278,886 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $111,587,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

