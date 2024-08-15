180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $15.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $571.47. 435,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $535.94. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

