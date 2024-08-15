180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,653 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.79. 12,261,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,688,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

