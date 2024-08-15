180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 435 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.72. 160,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,509. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

