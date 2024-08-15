17,455 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Kinnevik AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

RXRX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 4,986,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $15.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The business had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $104,968.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,186,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,903,992.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $104,968.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,186,913 shares in the company, valued at $65,903,992.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,682 shares of company stock worth $1,945,468 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

