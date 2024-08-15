1,551 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 411,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $97.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

