Zacks Research Comments on NVIDIA Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $116.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,320,723 shares of company stock worth $631,994,141 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 105,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 73,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

