Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FITB. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

