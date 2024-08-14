Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 432.1% in July

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 432.1% from the July 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yoshitsu Stock Performance
TKLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 423,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.
About Yoshitsu
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yoshitsu
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.