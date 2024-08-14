Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Up 432.1% in July

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 432.1% from the July 15th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TKLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 423,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

