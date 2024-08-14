Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Y-mAbs Therapeutics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

YMAB stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 329,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,482. The firm has a market cap of $525.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

