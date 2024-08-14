XYO Price Down 1.1% This Week (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $64.15 million and approximately $515,690.38 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,645.31 or 1.00080517 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00475469 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $452,019.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.