Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 149,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 55,513 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $33.41.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.