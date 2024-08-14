XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Down 45.5% in July

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOMAP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. XOMA has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

