Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

XENE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

XENE opened at $38.80 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,546 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,420 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,666,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,007,000 after acquiring an additional 766,666 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,339,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 815,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 494,593 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

