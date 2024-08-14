Xai Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $45.70 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Xai has a total market cap of $124.63 million and $45.70 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xai has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xai’s total supply is 1,233,275,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,047,842 tokens. The official message board for Xai is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. The official website for Xai is xai.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,233,165,197.5882602 with 555,937,239.151435 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.2215048 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $49,585,048.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

