Wrapped CRO Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $79.39 million and approximately $693,246.11 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 899,176,075 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 899,176,074.5288706. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08800147 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $1,168,350.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.