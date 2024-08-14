Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Worley Price Performance
WYGPY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 2,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.
Worley Company Profile
