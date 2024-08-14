Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WYGPY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.50. 2,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Worley has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

